LOGAN - Art students at Logan High School used their last two weeks of the school year to help a local community cause.
The theme for this year's Relay for Life event, which is held every year as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society's research efforts, revolves around different games. Each tent will have a different game, and some will even be life-sized ones that people can play.
Kay Browning's tent will be themed around the game of Monopoly. To help out, students in Stephen Justice's art classes at LHS created a life-sized Monopoly game. Instead of having money and community chests, each square represents a different type of cancer - including the color of ribbon associated with that cancer.
"I'm really proud of all of them," Justice said. "They've worked really, really hard, and it's fabulous, fabulous work. It's going to be beautiful. It's going to be the best thing there, I promise you."
Relay for Life is set for 6-11 p.m. Friday, June 7, on the Logan High School football field. It will feature several mainstay events, such as the cancer survivor lap and the caregiver walk. The public is encouraged to walk continuously in support of cancer research.
Food, refreshments and entertainment will also be provided. Registration begins at 5 p.m., and survivors are encouraged to come early.
"Come to Relay for Life," Browning said. "See the artwork that Logan High School students worked very hard on. I would make numerous trips in here, and whenever I'd come in to visit, they were working on the posters every time."
Logan High School Principal Kelly Stanley was also impressed by the students' efforts to help a community cause, saying that doing such a thing teaches them how classroom lessons and real-life go hand-in-hand.
"I think that it's important for students to understand that some of the things that they do in their coursework is not always just about earning a credit," Stanley said. "It's not just an art class. The project that they've been working on for the last two weeks in conjunction with Relay for Life is not only a community event, but they've been able to put their skills together to make something that will be utilized by Relay on June 7, and it's also a good relationship between the school and the community, and it brings that aspect of real life into the curriculum."
Students from Justice's classes are also holding a frozen T-shirt contest in conjunction with Relay. Any person who can get the T-shirt over their head first will win 10 Camden Park tickets.
