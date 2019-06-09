LOGAN - Some wet weather conditions didn't stop the public from coming out to the Logan High School football field Friday night to support the American Cancer Society's annual Relay for Life fundraiser.
The event featured all the usual mainstays like the survivors walk, caregiver walk, raffles, sponsor tents, music and entertainment, and even a frozen T-shirt contest. It lasted approximately five hours, and people from all over the county and beyond made their appearance to walk and show their support for cancer research efforts.
Toward the end of the night, the luminary service was held in the Logan High School fieldhouse. The service featured candlelit bags that honored both cancer survivors and those who have passed on as a result of the illness.
Included as an inspirational part of the luminary service, the word "hope" was lit up across the upper section of the fieldhouse bleachers.
"Even though it rained all day, we had teams that still showed up, event leaders were there all day long, survivors came out and walked," said Relay team leader and cancer survivor Kay Browning. "Kristi Miller did a great job being our event leader this year. She has such great ideas, and we even discussed our plans for next year. Logan Countians are amazing - they keep coming out and understand that it's our duty to come and show respect for all the families and friends who have been touched from cancer. I am so thankful that I am a survivor, and am praying for those who are fighting cancer at this time."
