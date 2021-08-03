The remains of a Logan County U.S. Army soldier who went missing in action during the Korean War more than seven decades ago were finally returned home Tuesday night.
In June 2020, it was reported that the remains of Cpl. Pete W. Conley had been accounted for. A native of Chapmanville, Conley was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.
Conley was just 19 years old, and his remains could not be recovered. On July 27, 2018, his remains were turned over by North Korea and on June 5, 2020, the remains were identified as Conley by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.
Conley’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the more than 7,500 Americans who remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been found.
Conley’s remains arrived at the John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, on American Airlines Flight 2337 at approximately 6:57 p.m. Tuesday. Conley’s casket will be loaded into a hearse, and the processional will be escorted from the airport to I-270 then U.S. 33 by airport police, Columbus Police and Ohio Highway Patrol all the way to the West Virginia border.
The West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association will handle the escort from Ravenswood southbound on I-77 to Charleston. It will then pick up U.S. 119 south through Kanawha, Boone and Logan counties into Chapmanville, where Conley will be taken to Evans Funeral Home.
If anyone desires to line any areas along the routes to show their respects to Conley, they are welcome to do so.
Funeral services will be held preceding the interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill on Friday, Aug. 6.