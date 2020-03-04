MAN — On Feb. 26, 1972, 125 people were killed and thousands were left homeless as a devastating flood ravaged through the communities along Buffalo Creek in one of the most notable natural disasters in West Virginia history.
During the week marking the 48th anniversary of the flood, several memorial events were held in the Man area. The first was at the new Man Community Park on Saturday, Feb. 22, organized by Glenna Wiley that included about 10 individuals.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, a memorial ceremony was held at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library in South Man. Dozens of survivors of the flood packed into the library for the informal event to share their personal stories and remember loved ones and friends lost.
The first part of the ceremony featured those in attendance passing around a book of all 125 confirmed victims and taking turns reading the names.
Elizabeth Tackett, retired director of the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, has hosted the event for years as a way for survivors to reflect with each other about the tragic flood.
“I just think you’ve got to remember,” Tackett said. “You’ve got to pay respect to these people. I just can’t not do it because these people need to be remembered so it doesn’t ever happen again, and I think it’s good for the people. It’s good for them to get together each year.”
Despite the anniversary of the flood approaching five decades, its effects were still very fresh with the survivors in the room, as several of them grew emotional recalling that fateful Saturday morning in 1972.
“There’s some things you just go through life that you just never … you’re just changed because you go through it,” said survivor Mark McCoy, as he fought back tears. “That flood event was one of those things. I, kind of, think real quick of being a dad and a father and raising a family, I think of those names.”
McCoy recalled the names of several friends and neighbors he lost, and said that many survivors were forever scarred by the flood, with some experiencing effects of post-traumatic stress disorder during every rainstorm.
“That floodwater was black as black paint,” recalled Timothy Hall. “It didn’t look like water. It was black paint. It was thick. It was full of railroad cars, wood, houses, transformers of substations. It took railroad tracks and rolled them up into gigantic spirals. It was extremely powerful. It tore the clothes off most of the victims.”
Hall said they were very fortunate the flood happened on a Saturday morning instead of on a school day when buses would have been out. Over a thousand people out of a hollow of 4,000 would have been killed in that scenario, he said.
“125 out of 4,000 people’s not much, but it sure made a lot of misery. It destroyed our communities,” Hall said. “Because of that road they put through there, we couldn’t even go back and live where we used to be. That hurt, too. That hurt almost as much as the flood, because Lundale was no longer Lundale. You couldn’t even go back to where you used to live. It just wrecked us. It’s like a volcano came and wiped out everything. Communities gone. Your people’s gone. Just gone.”
On Thursday, Feb. 27, remembrance programs were held at Man High School. Students packed into school’s Little Theater for a presentation by MHS teacher Billy Jack Dickerson.
Dickerson, who was 10 years old when the flood hit Buffalo Creek, spoke about losing his home and coming back to school at Amherstdale Grade and seeing empty chairs of classmates who had died. Like the other survivors, he described how the event molded him and still affects him to this day. That morning, he said his wife awoke to him screaming, “Help me,” in his sleep.
“On the morning of Feb. 26, 1972, I got a little bit of a change,” Dickerson said. “I went from being a 10-year-old kid in the fifth grade at Amherstdale Grade School in Ms. Merritt’s room to a homeless, clothes-less, toy-less … I guess I can sit there and do a bunch of ‘lesses’ because everything we owned was gone. Pretty good gut-punch for a 10-year-old, don’t you think? That would be a pretty good gut-punch for anyone — I don’t care how old you are.”
Dickerson showed a slideshow full of photos of the disaster, aerial maps of communities before and after and outlines of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers disaster recovery operation.
Three men from Japan, who are associated with different groups such as Kyoto University, attended the events at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library and Man High School. They are currently working on a project to translate the 1977 book, “Everything in Its Path: Destruction of Community in the Buffalo Creek Flood” by Kai T. Erikson.