The Logan Banner
As announced last month, The Logan Banner starting this week will become a weekly newspaper, published on Wednesdays.
The step is being taken for financial reasons, to help align costs to the newspaper's revenues, with the overriding goal of keeping your newspaper viable as your source for news, sports, features and advertising well into the future.
The weekly Logan Banner will continue to have the content you've become accustomed to, with many of the features and contributing writers carrying over into the Wednesday editions.
And between publication days, news and sports updates will continue to be posted on the newspaper's website, www.loganbanner.com, which is accessible to all Logan Banner subscribers.
Also, recognizing the timeliness of such news, obituary notices will be posted online within a day of being submitted to the Banner.
Subscription rates will be adjusted at a new rate of $6 per month, and customers who already have made payments will have their subscriptions adjusted accordingly.
Readers who have any questions or comments concerning their subscriptions should call the customer service department at 304-526-4005.
Meanwhile, the Banner continues to urge readers to submit news items regarding their organizations, themselves or their families.
The Banner especially likes to share celebrations news, and readers are invited to send announcements such as engagements, weddings, anniversaries, births, birthdays, awards, promotions and recognitions by email (the preferred method) to LBNews@HDMediaLLC.com or by regular mail to Celebration News, The Logan Banner, 218 Dingess St., Logan WV 25601.