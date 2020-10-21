The newly formed Logan County Republican Club held a grand opening event for their new headquarters at 220 Dingess St. in Logan on Thursday, Oct. 15. Several local and state Republican officials seeking office were present, including Logan County Sheriff candidate Chris Trent; Logan County Commission candidate Diana Barnette; Boone County Commission candidate Josh Barker; State Senate District 7 candidate Rupie Phillips; House of Delegates District 24 candidates Margitta Mazzocchi and Jordan Bridges; District 22 delegates Zack Maynard and Joe Jeffries; State Auditor J.B. McCuskey; and Attorney General Patrick Morrissey.
Republican Club hosts grand opening event for new headquarters
- Logan Banner
