HUNTINGTON — State and federal leaders in the Mountain State are questioning several major credit card companies that have plans to track firearm purchases.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey this week joined a group of Republican attorneys general asking Visa, Mastercard and American Express to drop plans to start tracking sales at gun stores. The attorneys believe the plans could infringe on consumer privacy and push legal gun sales out of the mainstream financial network, the Associated Press reported.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

