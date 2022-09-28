HUNTINGTON — State and federal leaders in the Mountain State are questioning several major credit card companies that have plans to track firearm purchases.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey this week joined a group of Republican attorneys general asking Visa, Mastercard and American Express to drop plans to start tracking sales at gun stores. The attorneys believe the plans could infringe on consumer privacy and push legal gun sales out of the mainstream financial network, the Associated Press reported.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, also expressed concerns in her own letter, stating the plans prompt serious constitutional concerns.
“I am concerned that these efforts will undermine the ability of lawful Americans to exercise their constitutional Second Amendment rights, and seek reassurance that you will not participate in activist efforts to impede free exercise of these rights,” she wrote.
The letters come about a week after the payment networks released plans to adopt the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code for sales at gun stores, which categorize sales at gun stores. The payment networks already categorize sales at airlines, restaurants and department stores.
The payment networks said it will be largely up to banks who issue credit and debit cards to decide whether they want to stop sales under certain merchant codes. The attorneys said they will use all legal tools available to stop the plans from becoming reality.
Morrisey said in a letter sent to the companies the decision appears to be a “cave-in” to gun control groups and those who are anti-Second Amendment.
“We will continue to analyze this situation and, based on that analysis and your response, determine how best to proceed,” he said. “This office is committed to ensuring that your company is prohibited from any practice that discriminates against or in any way penalizes any business subject to the new merchant code and any individuals impacted by your decision.”
The Associated Press reported gun control advocates have argued separately categorizing gun store sales could potentially flag a surge of suspicious sales activity to public safety officials. As an example, they pointed to the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, where the shooter purchased $26,000 worth of ammunition before the massacre.
On the flipside, the Second Amendment lobby and its advocates have argued the merchant code would do a poor job of tracking potential red flags and could unfairly flag legal gun purchases. A sale of a gun safe worth thousands of dollars would be categorized as a gun store sale just as much as someone buying thousands of dollars worth of ammunition.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.