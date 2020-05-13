Five candidates are running in the Republican primary election for Logan County sheriff.
Chris Trent, Mike Sheppard, John Pridemore, Brandon Conley and Windell Hunter all hope to have a chance in succeeding Sonya M. Dingess Porter, who is termed out this election, as the county’s top law enforcement and tax collection official. The winner of the June 9 primary election will face off in November’s general election against unopposed Democrat Paul “P.D.” Clemens, a former trooper for the West Virginia State Police and current City of Logan police chief.
Chris Trent
For several years, Man native Chris Trent has served as the Logan County Sheriff’s Office’s law enforcement victim’s advocate, which is the individual on the force who assists victims with transportation to court, obtaining a Domestic Violence Protective (DVP) order or Personal Safety Form (PSO) or setting up counseling. Trent is on call 24/7 in his position.
Trent says he is running for sheriff to ensure the continuation of programs like the Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) program, grants, partnerships with the Logan County Board of Education and Logan Regional Medical Center and the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).
“I don’t know if any of (my opponents) would put in the hard work and continue to keep these programs up and going, and I think they’re very important,” Trent said. “I think the LCSO is a respected organization in the county. Those guys and girls work really hard, and I want to keep up that same standard, and I want to put in the hard work to keep those programs going.”
As sheriff, Trent promises to continue pursuit of state and federal grants he says help increase and improve services provided by the LCSD. Grants could also help hire additional officers and resources, he said, as he does not foresee county finances improving dramatically to hire extra hands immediately.
On the drug epidemic, Trent says there are two ways to battle the issue — directly and indirectly.
Trent says the problem must be battled directly through law enforcement by making sure drug dealers — especially those from out of state — are put behind bars, even if it has to be done repeatedly.
“I know, and I hear it, that as soon as the drug dealers are put in jail, they’re back out on the street before the deputies are finished with their paperwork,” Trent said. “Well, that may be true, and it’s up to the judges and magistrates to determine their sentence. The sheriff doesn’t get to do that, but you can put them right back in jail.”
Trent says the indirect approach is establishment of some type of long-term rehabilitation in the county, which he notes is not the sheriff’s responsibility, but could advocate for by working with outside groups, Drug Court, judges, the West Virginia State Supreme Court and the state Legislature.
“A lot of these places are 30-day or 60-day facilities, and if you look at a lot of the models, a lot of the studies, that’s just not long enough to break the cycle of addiction,” Trent said. “We need a long-term facility. Being sober is a life-long process, so we need to have something that’s a little bit longer term — something that is working with the community to find placement and jobs for those people who are addicted.”
Trent says it’s important for the LCSD to patrol the county’s more outlying areas, such as Curtis, Blair, Sharples and Harts.
“I know a whole lot doesn’t go on as far as crime in those areas ... but it’s important that those people see a cop car every now and then, too,” Trent said.
When asked what his top three goals as sheriff would be, Trent listed decreasing the selling of drugs in the county, protecting taxpayer money and being more transparent with tax collections, and even more involvement with schools and youth.
Trent has been endorsed by Porter and her predecessor, former sheriff Eddie Hunter.
Mike Sheppard
Mike Sheppard, of Logan, is a retired licensed social worker with more than two decades of experience, having worked jobs as a Child Protective Services (CPS) worker and supervisor and a youth services worker. He retired in 2017 from CPS’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect division.
Prior to serving in those positions, Sheppard earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from West Virginia State University, graduating magna cum laude in 1990, and began his professional career with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in the old Logan County Jail. He later transferred to Southwestern Regional Jail when it opened.
Sheppard is running on a platform of trying a “social worker’s approach to law enforcement,” saying he’d like to use his experience to work with local judges, elected officials, businesses and others to tackle the underlying root of problems and help foster what he calls more proactive support and treatment programs, such as establishing a mentor-type work program for youth offenders instead of sending them out of the county.
At age 57, Sheppard says he still feels he has a lot to offer the Logan County community. If elected sheriff, he says one of his main goals is to be a strong advocate for the county’s youth and for change at the state legislature level.
“The truth of the matter is, the sheriff doesn’t change laws,” Sheppard said. “The sheriff enforces laws, but the sheriff does have the right to advocate for change, and that’s a big thing about the sheriff … you know, the Legislature changes laws. A vocal, active sheriff … like me, I’m a social worker by trade, which is an advocate for peoples’ rights and things.”
Sheppard added that the sheriff job is very much an office administrator position on top of the other duties, and said his previous experience has him prepared for that position.
When asked what the top three changes he would advocate for if elected sheriff, Sheppard listed stricter child abuse laws — especially in relation to sex abuse, tougher DUI laws and extra penalties for drug dealers who cross state borders.
“I want to get tough on all drug dealers,” Sheppard said. “The first thing to do for a drug dealer, to really get tough on them, is to put them out of business. It’s the law of economics: supply and demand. The drug dealers, what they’re doing — out of state, local, wherever they come from — is taking care of the demand. They have the supply. What we have to do is cut that demand.”
Sheppard said he believes there are two main reasons people in Logan County become addicted to drugs — either they learn from their parents, or it’s out of boredom. The biggest way to solve that, he said, would be to have extra recreational and employment opportunities.
Sheppard says real drug recovery has to come from a true “internalized change” within a person, and he supports the expansion of services in the county that emphasize that. Additionally, Sheppard supports Drug Court, as well as drug education programs like D.A.R.E in schools.
On the enforcement side, Sheppard said having a police presence in a suspect neighborhood can act as a deterrent.
“You’ve got to have proof to go in there and arrest them and raid them, but you don’t have to have proof to drive down that alley,” Sheppard said. “You don’t have to have proof to be visibly present in that neighborhood, which in itself, can be a deterrent.”
As sheriff, Sheppard also pledges to attempt to renew all current grants the LCSD has received, as well as pursue others. He also says he plans to have an open-door policy to the public, with monthly meetings with deputies as well as possible town hall meetings.
Additionally, Sheppard pledges to choose a deputy from within the LCSD as his chief deputy.
John Pridemore
John Pridemore, a native of Chapmanville and current Crawley Creek resident, describes himself as a “gypsy” who has lived “in the wild for a number of years” in places like California and Texas. He moved back to the area in 2010 to take care of his elderly mother and says his experience in other parts of the nation gives him a unique perspective.
“I’ve been in all parts of the country, and I’ve seen how they do things in other places and what they go through, and I came back here and I see a lot of stuff which is kind of common all over the country,” Pridemore said. “(One of them) is drugs, and it seems like it’s really, really pretty bad around here. I had a couple of my police friends go up there and say, ‘We go book somebody for doing drugs and by the time we get the paperwork done, they’re back on the street.’ So I said, ‘That’s not right.’ So anyway, that’s one reason I’m doing it.”
Pridemore said his main concern if elected sheriff is the drug problem, and he wants to help curb it to make the county a better place for residents.
“I’m 71 years old. I still work, and I see what the police is going through right now — the state police, the sheriff’s department and even the local police,” Pridemore said. “Sometimes, their hands are tied, and there’s got to be a remedy. If I get elected, I’m going to try to find that remedy.”
Pridemore is in favor of seeking out extra sources of funding for the LCSD, like state and federal grants. He says he’ll also try to arrange for his department to have some extra authority, saying he’ll sit down with the prosecuting attorney and public defenders to see what can possibly be done.
Pridemore said he wants to crack down on the drug issue and said he would work with surrounding sheriff departments and police entities on the solution.
A licensed contractor by trade, Pridemore is the owner of Crawley Creek Remodeling.
Brandon Conley
Brandon Conley, a Chapmanville native now living in Man, is a former coal miner who now works as a school bus driver. Running for sheriff is something Conley said he has always wanted to do.
Three of his biggest goals, if elected, would be to have more deputies on duty at night, having more litter pickup from those in jail and forming a good working relationship with people in the county.
“You’ve got all your law enforcement on duty in the daytime, but you have nobody, really, on duty in nighttime,” Conley said. “For example, a couple I know personally in the main Harts area, which is Logan County, they had called for police one night and 911 told them that there was only, like, two state troopers on duty in the entire county. Well, why isn’t there a deputy on duty? ... Everybody doesn’t need to be working 9 to 5. If you’ve got 20 deputies, why can’t you have at least five on duty at night?”
Conley said he would station the deputies around the different parts of the county to help ensure full coverage.
Like the other candidates, Conley also emphasizes the county’s drug epidemic as a major issue for the sheriff, and when asked how he could combat the issue if elected, he responded, “just being the best leader possible.”
“Always lead by example,” Conley said. “Have the best attitude possible, you know, just things like that.”
He said drug dealers need to be eliminated as much as possible before any type of drug rehabilitation because he feels the dealers are the root of the problem. He said drug dealers deserve harsh penalties and those from out of state need to be shown “no mercy” and whatever state they reside in should have to pay for their jail time.
Conley said he supports establishing some type of oversight committee — perhaps with citizens — to investigate complaints made against the LCSD.
“I am completely on board with having a oversight committee, such as that, because I don’t think any department should be able to investigate themselves, something in-house,” Conley said. “If I was sheriff and one of my officers was accused of something, I don’t think that the department should be allowed to really fully investigate it. I think you should have, like, a citizens group, in a sense.”
Conley also supports pursuing grants and other financial help as a way to possibly hire more deputies.
Conley is also a volunteer with the Logan County Prevention Coalition and the annual community Thanksgiving dinner initiative.
Windell Hunter
Windell Hunter was raised in Lincoln County, but now resides in Verdunville, where he has been for the past 21 years. For 27 years, he has been employed by the U.S. Postal Service, and he has also volunteered as a firefighter, serving as Verdunville’s fire chief for the past nine years.
“Working with the public, you see everything that happens in this county,” Hunter said. “The good and the bad. If I can help make even a small change, it will be worth it.”
Hunter says he has a lot of goals he would like to achieve if elected sheriff, but his top three are the drug problem, good public relations and accountability.
On the drug issue, Hunter said, “Even though you cannot stop it completely, you don’t back away from the problem and keep working hard to eliminate the source.”
On good public relations, Hunter said he wants to be more active in Logan County’s communities if elected sheriff, and start more programs that teach children that law enforcement officers are there to help so they are not afraid to ask for it.
On accountability, Hunter said he hopes to achieve a better reflection of the service the LCSD provides.
“As with any office being in the spotlight, what you do in the public eye will always be shown,” he said. “With social media, people are quick to be their own news, and I want the office to have the best possible outlook for years to come.”
Referencing his nine years as fire chief, Hunter said he has experience in working with the resources he has, and supports looking at outside sources of funding, such as grant programs, to widen the LCSD’s budget. If possible, he said he would like to expand the force.
“As with any agency, the more members you have, the better the team,” Hunter said. “If we had more officers, it would make it more easier to arrange a schedule to have officers cover all shifts 24/7 to help ensure that the Sheriff’s Department would always be available.”