MAN - During the Town of Man's regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening, one resident expressed his concerns about speeders in the South Man area.
"It's getting a little out of control," said South Man resident David Miller. "I'd like for everybody to talk to the police department and ask them to start sitting over there and writing some tickets. Some people are just absolutely flying up and down through there. I'm not a human radar detector, but I know what 20 mph and I know what 40 mph looks like."
South Man is a residential area with a speed limit of 15 mph. The neighborhood has its own elementary school with Man High School and Lincoln Primary Care nearby.
Council member Roger Muncy was quick to voice his concern during Miller's comments, noting that more children are likely to be outside playing thanks to the warmer spring weather.
"I don't want to see my kid or somebody else's kid get hit by a car," Miller said.
Councilwoman Mavis Toler noted that much of the problem comes from South Man residents.
"Our police officer is not here today, but I assure you, he will be over there tomorrow," said Mayor Jim Blevins.
Blevins recalled a driver of a black Mustang that was pulled over on the highway who was traveling at speeds of "what sounded like a hundred miles an hour." Blevins also said motorcyclists speeding are an issue on the highway.
"They're going to get a ticket if we catch them," Blevins said.