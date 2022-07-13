LOGAN — Two Logan County residents approached the Logan County Commission on Thursday, July 7, to urge them to deny a proposed rate hike by the Logan County Public Service District.
Tammy Blankenship, who previously approached the commission on the matter, and Princess Adkins said the rate hike isn’t feasible for many citizens right now with the state of the economy. Blankenship even provided signatures from a petition that she said 1,135 Logan County residents have signed.
In May, a letter was sent out to PSD customers outlining a potential rate increase that will help fund a waterline extension project to pick up an additional 77 customers in the Upper Huff Creek area of northern Wyoming County. Customers paying a minimum residential bill — those who use 2,000 gallons or less per month — would see the most substantial hike, increasing from $24.60 per month to $28.60 under step one, and to $30 per month under the next step.
During the May 23 commission meeting, Logan County PSD general manager William Baisden said a big part of the rate increase has to do with the organization’s current financial condition. Baisden said the PSD is currently operating off of a $257,000 deficit and is now out of compliance with state code regarding reserves.
Baisden further stated that the PSD is “one catastrophic failure” away from an area not having water due to a lack of funding.
During that meeting, Blankenship urged commissioners not to approve the proposal once it reaches them. She said she isn’t against a rate increase at some point, but that at the current point in time, many in the county — especially those who are elderly and on a fixed income — can’t afford it with rising costs of food, fuel and other expenses.
“Our country is experiencing a rising cost of inflation that has not been seen in over 40 years, which is confirmed every day on our news stations and at the registers,” Blankenship said at the commission’s July 7 meeting. “Expansion should not be considered in our utility companies, nor a 21% rate hike at this time when people’s incomes are already stretched beyond their means.”
Blankenship said that in the petition she brought forth, the public is also asking questions regarding the PSD’s budget.
“In gathering these signatures, the public has many questions and are requesting the Logan County Commissioners to have an audit or review conducted by an entity outside the Logan County PSD to determine why they are not able to operate within budget with current utility rates, review their operational processes, such as personal use of company vehicles and gas cards, and to determine if other cuts and measures could take place to help reduce overhead and operational costs, and to vote no to the PSD overburdening the citizens affected by such a substantial hike,” Blankenship said.
Logan County resident Princess Adkins said she and her husband both live on a low-income fixed budget. With her health condition, Adkins said another rate hike will put her in a hard place financially.
“I have had cancer eight times,” Adkins said. “I travel, sometimes, two times a week to Huntington to see my doctors to stay alive. I go to North Carolina because that’s where they’ve sent me because of so many illnesses. This costs us money that we don’t have. If this rate hike goes up … I’m already starved because of the electric bills and stuff going up. I’m having to stop going to see some of my doctors. This is not fair to us, and I pray and I beg you all to please don’t let this pass.”
Commissioner Danny Ellis said his biggest concern is a lack of funding for repairs.
“Nobody likes rate increases,” Ellis said. “I don’t like them, either, but you know what? They’ve been part of my life ever since I’ve been around, but I think the most troubling aspect of this whole thing is the fact that we’ve spent a lot of years developing, I think, as good of an infrastructure system in Logan County as there is in West Virginia, and I’m pretty darn proud of what’s happened here over the years. I’m not sure how far we can continue to kick these issues down the road until we can’t fix irreparable damage on our system. That’s the big concern to me.
“I’m not going to be around here, but I don’t like handing things to people and give them a system that can’t be fixed,” Ellis said. “We will go back to drilling wells and having our salt tanks brought into our house. We’ll go back to those days.”
Adkins said that she and her husband, along with around 12 other families in the Mud Fork area where she lives, plan to do just that if the rate hike passes. She asked to put certain projects aside for now and implement the rate hike at a later time when the economy levels out.
“We have our wells, but we went with the water because we wanted better water, but we will have to go back to that because we can’t afford a rate hike,” Adkins said. “That’s all we’re asking — put these projects aside right now that can be put aside.”
Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette said she is trying to work out a compromise that will address both the public and the PSD’s concerns. Barnette and Commission President Danny Godby said they received documentation of the PSD Board’s approval of the rate increase proposal, which they passed June 21, on the day of the July 7 meeting and they have 45 days to discuss their options regarding the issue.