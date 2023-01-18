Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Resistance to two separate multimillion-dollar proposals in Jefferson County has prompted West Virginia utility regulators to schedule back-to-back public comment hearings on each proposal next month.

The state Public Service Commission has announced comment hearings on applications for Rippon Energy Facility LLC to construct a $125.4 million solar facility, and West Virginia American Water to acquire four water and sewer utilities for a net purchase price of $15.3 million.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached

at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you