LOGAN – The recent dramatic uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 in Logan County has caused some area restaurants to temporarily close or alter their services.
As of Monday, at least four restaurants in Logan County have recently chosen to either temporarily close or reevaluate their dining options. Of those, two have announced a positive case of COVID-19 linked to one of their employees.
In a Facebook post Friday, Aug. 7, the Hacienda Mexican restaurant at the Fountain Place Mall near Logan announced it will be temporarily closing due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Restaurant management cited the closure as a precaution to staff and customers, as well as to perform a deep cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant.
The employee had been off work for over a week and a half at the time of the post.
The closure of the Logan restaurant means both Hacienda locations are now closed until further notice. Hacienda’s other location in Madison has been closed since June 6, with management citing the reason for that closure due to being short-staffed and for building remodels.
On Sunday, the Logan Wendy’s location announced that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Management said that the employee and crew members that had been in contact with the employee have been sent home to quarantine.
The restaurant was also closed for the day to perform a deep cleaning of the building. Management reopened the restaurant on Monday morning with different employees that had not been in contact with the positive case.
According to a Facebook post, all employees at the location have been wearing masks and will continue to do so.
Four days earlier, on Aug. 5, the Chapmanville Wendy’s location closed for a day after announcing that one employee had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the employee had not tested positive as of the announcement.
All three of the Wendy’s locations in Logan County closed their dine-in lobbies on July 13 following the rise in positive cases in the county.
On Sunday, the Giovanni’s location near West Logan became the latest recent restaurant in the county to announce an alteration in plans. As of Monday, the restaurant has decided to roll back offering dine-in services and will now only offer pick-up, delivery and curbside service.