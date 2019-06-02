By PHIL KABLER
HD Media
Most state and public school employees will find an extra $10 in their pockets this year, after the Consolidated Public Retirement Board voted Wednesday to lower the annual participation fee for the Public Employees Retirement System and the Teachers Retirement System from $80 to $70.
In 2017, board members temporarily increased the fee from $60 to $80 a year, primarily to cover the costs of a new $34.9 million supercomputer used by the pensions systems. That temporary rate hike was set to expire on June 30.
Otherwise, the participation fee is used to offset operating costs for the retirement board, primarily involving salaries, benefits and expenses.
John Galloway, the board's chief financial officer, said a cost-flow analysis shows that the board would run a $330,000 operating deficit for the 2019-20 budget year if it returned to the $60 annual fee. Changes in federal accounting requirements alone have increased CPRB accounting costs by more than $300,000 a year.
"I'm confident $70 is enough. I'm not confident $65 is," he said of the amount of fees needed to avoid a funding shortfall.
The fee reduction takes effect July 1.
Also during the CPRB meeting:
n Executive Director Jeff Fleck said that in May, a total of 80 PERS and TRS employees retired, with the lag time from the filing of retirement forms to the receipt of their first pension check of 26 days.
"We're getting them paid very quickly," he said.
In the fall of 2017, computer issues coupled with an unexpectedly large wave of retirements created a backlog that left many new retirees waiting months for their first pension checks.
n Craig Slaughter, executive director of the state Investment Management Board, told board members that, through April, state pension funds were earning a 4.1 percent return on investment for the fiscal year.
However, a tumultuous May with stock markets falling over concerns of a potential trade war with China all but assures that those funds will not see 7.5 percent earnings for the budget year ending June 30, he said. The 7.5 percent annual growth is needed to keep the pension funds fully funded without requiring additional state funding.
"The practical reality is, this is going to be one of those years when we don't make it," he said.
n In-house counsel Jeaneen Legato updated the board on delays in CPRB's motion to revoke pension benefits for ex-Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry for less than honorable service.
Earlier this month, Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King agreed to postpone the revocation hearing until October, by which time the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals should have acted on Loughry's appeal of his October 2018 conviction in U.S. District Court on charges of wire and mail fraud and giving false statements to federal investigators, charges stemming from his misuse of state resources for personal benefit.
If Loughry's conviction were overturned, he would ultimately be eligible for a state pension in excess of $50,000 a year.