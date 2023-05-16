LYBURN — After being delayed several weeks, the new Par Mar convenience store at the Appalachian Outpost was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.
Although the store did unofficially open for business several days before, the ribbon-cutting finalized nearly a year’s worth of work in constructing Logan County’s first Par Mar store, and the Marietta, Ohio based company’s 216th overall.
The new Par Mar happens to be one of the company’s largest stores to date, providing a large fuel center area, provided by BP, along with diesel. Inside the store is artwork along different sections of the food and freezer sections of the store dedicated to the three high school mascots — for the Man Hillbillies, it’s “Beverage Boulevard”; “Tasty Turnpike” for the Logan Wildcats; and “Frozen Alley” for the Chapmanville Tigers.
In addition to that artwork, there’s other art with local flair as well, with one section dedicated to the coal industry while another is dedicated to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
The store also features a full menu of hot food including chicken, chicken livers, sides like potato wedges, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes, breakfast, and pizza. The store is open from 5 a.m.-12 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. To call the store, dial 304-752-7911.
Attending Friday’s ribbon-cutting included local county officials, elected representatives, Par Mar officials and store employees.
The store is located at 135 Appalachian Outpost Trail, Lyburn.