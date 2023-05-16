Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230517-log-parmar.jpg
Buy Now

Officials cut the ribbon to the new Par Mar convenience store and gas station at the Appalachian Outpost on Friday, May 12.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LYBURN — After being delayed several weeks, the new Par Mar convenience store at the Appalachian Outpost was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.

Although the store did unofficially open for business several days before, the ribbon-cutting finalized nearly a year’s worth of work in constructing Logan County’s first Par Mar store, and the Marietta, Ohio based company’s 216th overall.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you