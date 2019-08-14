Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Logan Regional Medical Center's new walk-in clinic at Airport Road near Chapmanville on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Known as the Logan Regional Primary Care Walk-in Clinic, the new facility will offer primary care services in addition to treatment for ailments such as flu, urinary tract infections, sprains, ear problems, diabetes, high cholesterol, minor injuries, lacerations, skin conditions, pediatric urgencies and more. The clinic will provide patients with the opportunity to walk in and be seen by a doctor at their convenience without having to make an appointment.
"Logan Regional Medical Center is dedicated to 'Making Communities Healthier,' and one way we are able to do this is by continuously expanding access to the healthcare services that community members need, right here close to home," said LRMC CEO Simon Ratliff. "We are so pleased to open this new clinic and know that it will benefit our community members for many years to come."
The clinic is located at 384 Airport Road, Chapmanville. It will be open from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with officials saying they can hopefully expand to Friday at some point. Patients who want to schedule an appointment can do so by calling 304-239-8090.