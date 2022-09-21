Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony late Monday morning for its revamped nursing department and program.

Over the past several months, the college’s nursing program has seen numerous upgrades, thanks to a $1 million award from Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program which aims to address the state’s nursing shortage that was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire program itself totals $48 million and was started in December 2021.

