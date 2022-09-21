MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony late Monday morning for its revamped nursing department and program.
Over the past several months, the college’s nursing program has seen numerous upgrades, thanks to a $1 million award from Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program which aims to address the state’s nursing shortage that was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire program itself totals $48 million and was started in December 2021.
The ceremony began on the second floor of building C of the college with an introduction by communications director Bill France. Dr. Pamela Alderman, the college’s president, then detailed the upgrades, which include technological upgrades, expanded rooms and facilities and simulators for real-life situations like childbirth, trauma and everyday health needs.
The state funding award also supports a new 16-month accelerated weekend option of the school’s nursing program, which is geared toward applicants that are experienced learners and have a minimum of an associate’s degree and current licensing from other Allied Health programs, or an LPN license. Applications were also accepted from those with an unrelated bachelor’s or master’s degree.
“This grant has been a blessing — a blessing that we would have never, in our wildest dream, have thought we would receive a grant of this magnitude and be able to do the things that we’ve been able to do in a few short months,” said Shelia Elkins, the college’s director of nursing.
Following the ribbon-cutting, which was held outside between buildings B and C, tours of the newly renovated nursing program areas were given. The program was attended by numerous local leaders including Logan Regional Medical Center CEO David Brash and Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan).