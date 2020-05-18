HUNTINGTON — Due to continuing inclement weather, W.Va. 10 will continue to be closed at the Lincoln/Logan County line near Harts in Lincoln County while the West Virginia Division of Highways repairs a slide.
If conditions allow, it is anticipated that W.Va. 10 may be opened to traffic by Wednesday, May 20. This is approximately five miles north of the Chapmanville city limits.
W.Va. 10 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. Truck drivers are advised that there are no suitable local alternate routes for large trucks. Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include Interstate 64 and U.S. 119.