A Verdunville was arrested by Logan County deputies after they say he was found in possession of methamphetamine, Gabapentin and marijuana.
The arrest was made Wednesday, Aug. 19, while Deputy B.K. Ratliff was on road patrol along W.Va. 44, according to a news release. After noticing what he believed to be possible drug activity, Ratliff approached a vehicle reportedly being operated by Tyler Cecil Hall, 26, of Verdunville.
Ratliff says that when he approached Hall, Hall reached for something that he was sitting on, which was then found to be approximately 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Ratliff placed Hall under arrest.
In plain view on the front floor of the vehicle was a pill bottle that reportedly contained 56 Gabapentin pills, as well as marijuana.
Hall has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Hall is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of the time of writing, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. No arraignment information is available.