Logan Banner
HARTS Contracts have been awarded to fix road slips on six sections of roadway in the Harts Creek area of Logan County, according to a release from State Sen. Paul Hardesty, D-Logan.
The six areas where slip repair contracts have been issued are Smokehouse Road, two projects; and Buck Fork, four projects.
The road slippages have been the concern of drivers in the area for quite some time.
"I want to thank Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) for getting these contracts awarded," Hardesty said. "The residents of Harts have been dealing with these dangerous road conditions for far too long. I have received numerous calls and complaints concerning the treacherous road conditions in the Harts Creek area. I toured the area with District 2 to see the conditions for myself. If I had to sum up in one word the road conditions in some of those slip areas deplorable."
Hardesty says that initial repair work has started and some should be underway shortly.
According to the news release, there are six other slip repair projects pending on upper Mud Fork and Harts Creek Road.