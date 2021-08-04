HOLDEN — Money from a state road improvement program was recently secured to correct a slip along Bungalow Woods Drive in the Holden area of Logan County.
Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the project in a July 26 news release. The project was to correct what they referred to as a “precarious” slip along Bungalow Woods Drive, which is the road leading to a neighborhood in the Holden area of Logan County.
Currently, the road has not caved and has been held up by a previous repair job. However, there are signs of another slip in the future if repairs are not done.
“It’s the only access going into a subdivision in the Holden area,” said DOH District 2 Construction Engineer Chris Collins.
Collins said the slip occurred on a steep hillside, which threatened the house below it. The DOH has since purchased the home with intentions to demolish it.
The project was awarded to Thaxton Construction Company Inc., which is based in Charleston. The company bid $274,260.90 for the project, and it will be paid for with funding from the Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
“Roads to Prosperity has allowed us to fix this ongoing problem,” he said. “Without Roads to Prosperity, it would have taken a lot longer.”
According to the news release, contractors will construct a piling wall at the site of the slide to hold back the earth and make sure it doesn’t slip again. Collins said the piling will restore the road to its original condition.
Collins said he expects construction to begin within weeks, with an expected completion in the fall.