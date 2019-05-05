LOGAN - The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 86th annual membership dinner this Thursday, and one of the special guests providing the musical entertainment for the evening will be rock violinist Adam DeGraff.
DeGraff, who lives in Lewisburg, was raised in Chicago and began playing violin during his childhood after he saw another child playing one at his nursery school.
"I just told my mom, 'I've got to do this.' I knew it was just something for me," he said.
For the first part of his career, he played in professional orchestras. After moving around for a bit and living in different parts of the country and even the world, including Italy, he eventually began to play rock music using his violin talent.
During his performances, DeGraff says he uses a lot of techniques he has developed over the years, including "live-looping" by using a foot pedal that records what he's playing on the spot and plays it back immediately. The technique is used notably by artists like Ed Sheeran.
"The music is all basically repetitive loops that I've layered and intermingled with other repetitive loops, and that's what makes it interesting," DeGraff said. "I do it all by myself up onstage and I develop it for the audience to watch as I do, and it's been really well received so I'm excited to do it for everybody in Logan."
According to DeGraff, he was approached by Logan County Chamber of Commerce Director Debrina Williams when she saw him perform at a keynote luncheon during a tourism conference at Myrtle Beach. The decision to agree to perform in Logan was a no-brainer for DeGraff, who moved to West Virginia after he repeatedly drove through the Mountain State during trips from Richmond to Chicago.
"I kept driving through West Virginia, and my wife and I just fell in love with it," he said. "We were like, 'This is where we want to be.' Unlike the rest of the people that are leaving the state, we actually came to the state. We love it here. We had our two kids and we raised our family here.
"It's exciting for me to have a chance to play for my fellow West Virginians," DeGraff added. "Since I'm on tour all the time, I'm always playing elsewhere. Coming home and actually playing for my fellow West Virginians is just always a truly exciting thing for me."
DeGraff is about to embark on another U.S. tour and said he will release a new CD soon. To learn more about him, visit www.adamviolin.com.
Also performing at the event will be Liam Farley, third-grade violinist at Chapmanville Intermediate School. Farley will perform with his grandfather, Phil. Farley was recognized for his talent by Gov. Jim Justice in December.
The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center. For tickets or other information, call the Chamber office at 304-752-1324.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.