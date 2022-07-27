Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Southern Coalition for the Arts’ production of “The Rocky Horror Show” will continue for two final showings Friday and Saturday, July 29-30.

The 1973 musical is known for its pushing of traditional gender boundaries, sexual themes, flashy costumes and rock ‘n’ roll music style.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you