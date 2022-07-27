LOGAN — Southern Coalition for the Arts’ production of “The Rocky Horror Show” will continue for two final showings Friday and Saturday, July 29-30.
The 1973 musical is known for its pushing of traditional gender boundaries, sexual themes, flashy costumes and rock ‘n’ roll music style.
“First of all, I can’t believe that The Arts had the guts to do this play here, in this town, and the wild success we’ve had with it proves that they were right in thinking that now is the time to do it,” said Hot Cup owner Michael Cline, who plays the lead role of Dr. Frank N. Furter. “It just shows how much cultural progress we’ve made locally, that such a fantastic and inclusive show can be performed here in the heart of Appalachia.”
Rachel Noe-Maynard, director and portrayer of Riff Raff in the show, said “Rocky Horror” is a production she has wanted to put on for quite some time.
“I played Janet in a production in 2003, and it is still one of my favorite onstage experiences to this day,” Noe-Maynard said. “Directing this show has been a labor of love, for sure. It was our first show back after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the pandemic.”
Despite its R rating, the show has been well-received, with audience members even dressing as iconic characters.
“I’m honestly astonished,” Cline said. “The crowds are so big, and so enthusiastic and so loud, that every night is like a rock concert in there. On opening night when I made my first entrance, there was such a loud cheer from the crowd that I almost couldn’t hear my music to start my song. It was absolutely unexpected, and it’s so delightful to play in front of a crowd that knows every word of the script as good as you do, and they also shout out audience participation lines. It’s a true party atmosphere in there and unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at a play from around here.”
“The audiences have been so much fun and they are partying right along with us the whole time,” Noe-Maynard said. “It has been such a fun run. We’ve received rave reviews from audience members of all ages and all walks of life. Even those that were skeptical have said how much fun they had. Yes, it’s rated R, but that’s more for the audience callouts that we can’t control than the actual onstage performance.”
Candace Maynard, who portrays the role of Columbia, described “Rocky Horror” as a dream come true for her.
“Underneath its facade of rock music and flashy costumes, ‘The Rocky Horror Show,’ at its core, is about being exactly who you want to be,” Maynard said. “It encourages its audience to follow their dreams despite the world around them and live their lives to the fullest. Attending a performance of ‘Rocky’ gives someone just a glimpse of what life can be like when you choose to be unapologetically ‘you’, and I think that is beautiful.”
The final two performances for “The Rocky Horror Show” will be at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 29-30, at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Theater on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. The box office opens at 6 p.m., and theater doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.
“If you love cult classics, B-movies, sci-fi, rock ’n’ roll, glam rock, ‘Rocky Horror,’ or just having a good time, I promise you’ll enjoy this show,” Noe-Maynard said. “It’s a party from the moment you walk through the door until you get in your car to leave at the end of the night. And who doesn’t need that right now?”