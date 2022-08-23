Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Ralph Rodighiero, who was the Democratic nominee for Logan County Commission in this fall’s election, withdrew his name from the ballot last week. In his place, the county Democrat Executive Committee nominated Bill Copley, whom Rodighiero defeated in the primary election.

Rodighiero withdrew Aug. 16, which was the final day to do so, according to the Logan County Clerk’s Office. Three days later, Copley was selected as Rodighiero’s replacement during a meeting of the Logan County Democrat Executive Committee. Copley officially filed in the Logan County Clerk’s Office Monday morning, which was the last day to do so in order to appear on the ballot in November.

