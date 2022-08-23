LOGAN — Ralph Rodighiero, who was the Democratic nominee for Logan County Commission in this fall’s election, withdrew his name from the ballot last week. In his place, the county Democrat Executive Committee nominated Bill Copley, whom Rodighiero defeated in the primary election.
Rodighiero withdrew Aug. 16, which was the final day to do so, according to the Logan County Clerk’s Office. Three days later, Copley was selected as Rodighiero’s replacement during a meeting of the Logan County Democrat Executive Committee. Copley officially filed in the Logan County Clerk’s Office Monday morning, which was the last day to do so in order to appear on the ballot in November.
Rodighiero credited his withdrawal to the current political climate, particularly the hard shift toward the Republican Party in West Virginia.
“The division is so bad right now,” Rodighiero said. “It’s the worst I’ve ever seen it, and to be in this battle as a Democrat, you’re fighting an uphill battle and you’ve even got Democrats that’s going to vote Republican. I worked hard for southern West Virginia for 10 to 12 years while I was in Charleston, and I just didn’t feel the push. I felt like it was a battle that I couldn’t win.
“There’s so much hostility among politics right now,” Rodighiero added. “You can stand in a McDonald’s line and then start politicking, and then somebody’s ready to fight you over politics.”
Rodighiero said he’ll never say never to running for office sometime in the future, but for now, he wants to enjoy his retirement.
“Instead of going out and spending $15-$20,000 and probably lose anyway — and it’s hard physical work, you’ve got to go put signs up and go out and meet people, it’s just exhausting,” Rodighiero said. “I’ve got grandbabies, and I got a life that I just want to enjoy without that in the middle of it right now. I’m retired. I’ve got rental property. I’ve been on three or four or five vacations so far this year, and I’ve worked hard all my life.”
Rodighiero formerly represented Logan County twice in the 19th and the 24th districts. He was first elected in 2006 and left office for the final time in 2020. He was also the Democratic nominee for the 7th District of the West Virginia State Senate in 2020, losing to Rupie Phillips, a Republican.
Bill Copley will now be on the ballot as the party’s nominee. Copley, a lifelong Man resident and coal miner for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, will face Republican nominee Billy Jack Dickerson.
Copley described being selected as a “good feeling” that will give Logan County residents a choice.
“I think it gave the people of Logan County a choice and not just somebody just stepping in,” Copley said. “It’s a good way to get a couple different perspectives on things and life experiences. It’s just something that I really just want to do. I hope we can bring a little bit of youth to the commission and, kind of, come out with some younger ideas and try to get that going for us.”
Because Dickerson is also a lifelong Man area resident, a commissioner from that part of the county is guaranteed in this election. The winner will be the first Man area resident to serve on the commission since 1988.
“It’s been a long time since somebody from Man was on the commission seat, so now either way you go, we’ll have a representative,” Copley said.