CHAPMANVILLE — When Brenna Marcum and her husband, Michael, purchased the building at 592 Main St., in Chapmanville last year, one business idea that came to mind was a rolled ice cream shop.
“We came up with the idea by going on vacations and seeing different places that have rolled ice cream,” said Brenna Marcum. “We didn’t have nothing like that around here, so we bought this building in September (2021), and we kind of had other plans for it, but I wanted to go with the rolled ice cream, and so we started remodeling this whole side of the building for rolled ice cream.”
That remodeling process resulted in the opening of Small Town Frozen Factory in March 2022, some six months after they purchased the building. The shop offers a selection of rolled ice creams, including lactose-free products, and the ice cream is hand-made in front of customers.
“You can mix in anything you want,” Marcum said. “We have brownies, bananas, fresh fruits, strawberries, blueberries, cheesecake, vanilla and chocolate. We start out with a vanilla or chocolate base, and then you pick your mix in, or you can pick off our menu items … and then you get to pick three toppings after it’s made. You tell us your name when you first come in and tell us what you want, and then they make it, and then they call your name and you get to pick three toppings.
“It’s been really exciting because we don’t have nothing like this around here, and it’s just really fun for kids to come in here and actually get to watch us make your ice cream homemade right in front of you,” Marcum said.
Small Town Frozen Factory is open from 1-8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.
Marcum and her husband also operate Small Town Party Rentals, LLC, in the adjacent middle space in the building. The party rental space offers bounce houses, a pool table, air hockey, ping pong and enough tables and chairs for 50 people.