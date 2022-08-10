Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

image001.jpg

The 18th edition of Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy event takes place Aug. 19 at Mountain Health Arena.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The promotion Jerry Thomas once went head-to-head with is now under his guidance.

Thomas, of West Virginia Sports Promotions and promoter of the popular Toughman Contest, has added Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy boxing to his properties.

