CHAPMANVILLE — If you’ve driven by the Old Logan Road exit on U.S. 119 lately, you’ve probably noticed the addition of rumble strips on both the northbound and southbound lanes.
The strips, which are designed to alert drivers of a potential danger zone nearby, were installed around two weeks ago. The Old Logan Road exit has seen its share of tragedy in recent years, as eight traffic-related deaths have been recorded there since 2017.
The most recent fatal accident at the intersection happened April 8 when Linda Lee, 65, of Whitman, was killed after she struck a pickup truck that failed to yield the right-of-way while turning left onto Old Logan from the southbound lane.
The string of fatal accidents has resulted in repeated calls from the public to install a traffic signal at the intersection. Randy Redmond, administrator of the Logan County West Virginia Division of Highways district, says the rumble strips are a first step in a traffic study being conducted.
“They’re probably going to put a traffic light or make an exit ramp somehow better down there,” Redmond said. “That’s what that’s for. We’re going to try to see if we can try to put a cost and figure on it to try to see the best method because we’ve had so many people killed.”
Redmond said the rumble strips allow officials to assess the volume of vehicles that drive by the intersection each day.
“They do a volume control on it, more or less,” Redmond said. “Once they have that analysis — how many cars are going there — cost per volume is what they do.”
Redmond said it’s too early to confirm whether a traffic signal will be installed, but noted that “everything is looking towards finding a better way” of accessing Old Logan Road.
“They’re definitely on the problem, it just takes time,” Redmond said. “It’s not an overnight thing that we fix, but other than that, we’re going to remedy it one way or the other. We just don’t know the best possible way of doing it. We’re trying to do an analysis on it, and we have people working on it.”