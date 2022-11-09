Running shop owner wins Marshall University Marathon HD Media Nov 9, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Buy Now Robert Smith, of Huntington, approaches the finish line as the first marathon runner during the 18th annual Marshall University Marathon on Sunday in Huntington. photos by Ryan Fischer | HD Media Buy Now Robin Arbena Beaton, of Boiling Springs, S.C., approaches the finish line as the first female finisher at the 18th annual Marshall University Marathon. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Buy Now Robert Smith, of Huntington, celebrates with others after finishing in first place during the 18th annual Marshall University Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 6, in Huntington. Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON — Robert Smith, owner of Robert’s Running and Walking Shop at 5252 Route 60, Huntington, crossed the finish line first in the Marshall University Marathon Sunday morning.More than 970 people participated in events of the Marshall University Marathon. The event featured three runs: a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K.The event was sponsored by Healthy Tri-State, a local nonprofit that focuses on improving health in the area.Here are unofficial results for the top finishers.Full marathonMale1. Robert Smith, Huntington, 2:51:09.2. Timothy Bowman, Beckley, 2:55:123. Marc Bergman, Austin, Texas, 2:56:12Female6. Robin Arbena Beaton, Boiling Springs, S.C., 3:00:4213. Andrea Smith, Cloverdale, Ohio, 3:10:4114. Amy Taylor-Haas, Fort Thomas, Ky., 3:10:49Half marathonMale1. Caleb Keller, Charleston, 1:10:29 2. Hector Falcon, South Charleston, W.Va., 1:12:543. Brayden Marshall, Winfield, W.Va., 1:13:50Female17. Megan Kahn, Loveland, Ohio, 1:29:5619. Margaret Powers, Pittsburgh, 1:31:3525. Missy Moore, Ashland, 1:34:07MUM 5KMale1. Colson Elwich, Milton, 20:032. Waylon Michael, Proctorville, Ohio, 20:553. Mason Dewdney, Huntington, 21:18Female5. Alicia Bowling, Ashland, 21:3318. Alivia Bowling, Ashland, 24:2419. Audrey Adkins, Barboursville, 24:29 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marathon Athletics Sport Finish Line Robert Smith Marshall University Huntington Half-marathon Running Recommended for you Latest News Running shop owner wins Marshall University Marathon Logan falls to Herbert Hoover Tigers regular season a success on gridiron 2022 regular season was a success for Man football Wildcats season full of challenges Wildcats end their year with a 56-14 loss Logan High student elected state Beta Club president Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference to highlight success stories Online Poll Did you vote in the 2022 general election? You voted: Yes, voted early/absentee Yes, voted on Election Day No Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLogan Co. man sentenced for child pornography crimeDevelopment Authority sued over FOIA requestsDickerson handily wins Logan County Commission raceDwight Williamson: Search for company stores brings memories and nostalgiaCMS soccer secures perfect season, championshipDwight Williamson: Logan County has had many successful nativesState BOE approves takeover of Logan County SchoolsHouse 33 candidates have ideas, hopes for districtSouthern West Virginia CalendarDwight Williamson: It wouldn't be Logan County without a scandal of some sort ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView