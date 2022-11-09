Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Robert Smith, owner of Robert’s Running and Walking Shop at 5252 Route 60, Huntington, crossed the finish line first in the Marshall University Marathon Sunday morning.

More than 970 people participated in events of the Marshall University Marathon. The event featured three runs: a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 3.1-mile 5K.

