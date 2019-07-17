MOUNT GAY For the second year in a row, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will host its gaming and pop culture convention, called S-Con.
The event is set for noon-7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Logan campus of SWVCTC, located in Mount Gay off the Mud Fork exit on W.Va. 73. Admission is free, but minors but be accompanied by a adult.
During the day's events, visitors can participate in various video game competitions, such as "Fortnite," "Apex Legends" and "Counterstrike." Tabletop games, drone racing and demonstrations and a cosplay competition will also be part of this year's S-Con.
Local performing arts company Southern Coalition for the Arts will offer an Escape Room, as well as performances of their "Alice in Wonderland Jr." production, which is the culmination of their recently announced summer camp effort.
Vendors for the event are welcome. The college is asking a vendor fee of $25, which will go to Southern's Foundation to provide scholarships to students throughout the region.
"This was a fantastic event for our community last year, and I'm glad we're offering it again this year," said SWVCTC President Dr. Robert Gunter. "The day promises to be a lot of fun, and it's family friendly, so there's something for everyone."
For more information, contact Mandy Lester by calling 304-896-7429, email at mandy.lester@southernwv.edu or visit facebook.com/southernscon