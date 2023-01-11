Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

St. Francis ER closing
The emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital will once again close at the end of the month, WVU officials have announced.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

The emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital, in downtown Charleston, will close this month as the facility transitions to becoming West Virginia’s first full-service orthopedic hospital, officials said Friday.

Emergency care and critical care services will be shifted to Thomas Memorial Hospital, in South Charleston, as both hospitals become full members of the West Virginia University Health System, WVU Medicine said in a news release.

