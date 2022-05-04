To celebrate National Nurses Week, we asked readers to send in tributes to our local nurse heroes who are risking their lives to save others. Each year, the week begins on May 6 and ends May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who was born in 1820.
We send our appreciation to all nurses. Thank you for all you do!
Nursing staff on the fourth floor at Logan Regional Medical Center
The family of Michael Hunter would like to give a letter of recognition to the dedicated nursing staff on the fourth floor at Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan. We want to thank them for all their act of kindness toward him during the days he was admitted. We made phone calls to check on Michael way before visiting hours and got the speak to the nurse that was assigned to him. Nurses named Mark and Julie always talked so nice to us answering questions that we asked them, with such good kindness explaining whatever the doctor said. We salute these two nurses Mark and Julie and the rest of the fourth floor nursing staff at Logan Regional Medical Center. May God forever bless you all.
SUBMITTED BY: Dorothy Hunter and Family
Arlene Gartin
WORKPLACE: Retired nurse from Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Kentucky.
CITY: Delbarton
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Arlene, now retired from her nursing career, has never laid her stethoscope down. With health issues of her own now, she still manages to find time to care for someone, when in need. She is a blessing to many and loved so much. I’m proud of my sister.
SUBMITTED BY: Ellie Gartin of Delbarton
Kelly Harless
WORKPLACE: The Rheumatology Group
CITY: Danville
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: This lady is so beyond caring. She has been there from a new life in Peds to the end of life at Hubbard House. She goes out of her way to make her patients as comfortable as possible during infusions and goes extra miles to get their medications approved and delivered. She never accepts or wants anything in return.
She is a wonderful nurse, and I’m so proud to know her
SUBMITTED BY: Lillian Betts of Madison
Samantha Newsome
WORKPLACE: Dermatology Associates, Williamson
CITY: Lenore
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: She is a very dedicated and hard working nurse that truly loves her job and cares deeply about each and every one of her patients. She is also a wonderful mother, and I look up to her everyday and hope that one day I can be a nurse just like her.