Logan Banner
CHARLESTON - Jenna Sargent has been selected to receive the Emerging Nurse Leader Award from the West Virginia Future of Nursing Action Coalition as part of their 40 under 40 leadership campaign.
Forty nurses who are empowering their communities, advancing nursing and leading change are being recognized with the award. The nurses will be honored at the annual recognition gala at the Embassy Suites in Charleston on Sept. 28. They will be mentored throughout the next year.
Sargent, BSN, RN, CLIN III, from Logan, is a 31-year-old charge nurse at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Her nominator says, "She took it upon herself to set up a meeting with the Board of Education in Logan County. After her presentation, the board voted and approved funding to place Stop The Bleed Kits in every Logan County school, which earned her first Heart and Soul Award."
Aila Accad, MSN, RN, executive director of Future of Nursing WV said, "Our awardees are the shining stars of our next generation of nursing leaders. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and mentor them as they continue on their leadership journey to improve the culture of health in West Virginia."
The FONWV is a 501c3 nonprofit coalition of diverse stakeholders focused on building a culture of health in West Virginia by strengthening and expanding nursing practice, education and leadership.
The coalition brings together thought leaders who implement solutions focused on strengthening the nursing workforce and advancing nurses leading change toward a healthier West Virginia.
For more about projects and other information, visit www.futureofnursingwv.org.