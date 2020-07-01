LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Dylan Saunders, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 30
While at WVSOM, Dr. Saunders was a member of Sigma Sigma Phi, a national osteopathic honor and service fraternity. He received the William B. Mullen and Jennifer White Scholarship and the Dr. Olen E. Jones Jr. Scholarship.
Saunders earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Charleston in 2015. He is a 2011 graduate of Chapmanville Regional High School. Saunders is the son of Russell Saunders and Lisa Sanders of Chapmanville.
He plans to enter a diagnostic radiology residency at WVU Medicine-J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.