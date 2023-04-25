Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN – Dalton Cornett, a member of the Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team, was in Logan Thursday evening to greet children and other fans at the Logan Little League field.

The 25-year-old Beaver Dam, Kentucky native made his way to Logan one day before the Savannah Bananas were scheduled to play in Charleston. During his visit, Cornett had a merch table set up and took photos with the children and fans, signed autographs, and even made some TikToks.

