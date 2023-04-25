LOGAN – Dalton Cornett, a member of the Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team, was in Logan Thursday evening to greet children and other fans at the Logan Little League field.
The 25-year-old Beaver Dam, Kentucky native made his way to Logan one day before the Savannah Bananas were scheduled to play in Charleston. During his visit, Cornett had a merch table set up and took photos with the children and fans, signed autographs, and even made some TikToks.
Cornett, who has visited Logan previously and personally knows several of the Logan baseball players attending Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, said he wanted a way to greet fans who were unable to get tickets to attend the games over the weekend.
“I know a lot of people in Logan, West Virginia didn’t get tickets and this is like my second home, so I wanted to give back to the community and come give the kids a little signing day and take pictures with me,” Cornett said. “They’re loving it. It’s been great. I’ve actually signed and took a lot more pictures than I thought. A lot of people have come out and it’s been great.”
Cornett said making the trip to Logan from Savannah, Georgia, where the Bananas are based, was something of a homecoming for him.
“I feel like at home again,” Cornett said. “It really made my day just to be out here with all these kids and the families. It really puts a smile on my face.”
Cornett’s meet and greet event was free to the public and was sponsored by the City of Logan, Jennmar, and Superior Pocahontas.