ABOVE: Barboursville Parks and Recreation employees install Christmas lights for the Village of Lights driving tour on Wednesday in Barboursville Park. ABOVE RIGHT: Village of Barboursville employee Tim Brinegar installs Christmas lights for the Village of Lights driving tour on Wednesday in Barboursville Park. RIGHT: Village of Barboursville employee Mike Neal installs Christmas lights for the Village of Lights driving tour on Wednesday in Barboursville Park.
ABOVE: Solar installer Haley Stephens puts the finishing touches on a new rooftop array as Solar Holler completes its 1,000th installation at the Markun family home on Thursday in Huntington. RIGHT: Founder and CEO Dan Conant speaks as Solar Holler completes its 1,000th installation at the Markun family home on Thursday in Huntington.
