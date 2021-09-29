The schedule of homecoming festivities for all three high schools in Logan County has been released.
The first homecoming parade is for Man High School on Thursday, Sept. 30. Parade lineup will begin at noon at the school, and the parade will begin at 1 p.m. Students at Man High and Man Middle schools will dismiss at 11 a.m., and Man area elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. or as soon as buses arrive.
The Man High Hillbillies will play against the Buffalo Bisons at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the George A. Queen Memorial Stadium in Man.
Logan High School’s homecoming parade is set for Friday, Oct. 8. Parade lineup will begin at 12:15 p.m. on the island, and the parade will begin at 1 p.m. Logan High and Logan Middle schools will dismiss at 10:45 a.m., and Logan area elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. or as soon as buses arrive.
Floats can be parked on the track at the Willis-Nisbet football stadium for public viewing after the parade and at the football game. Parade entry forms must be filled out and turned in to John E. Godby (B204) at Logan High by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. All community organizations, clubs, churches, area schools and businesses are encouraged to participate.
The Logan High Wildcats will play against the Scott Skyhawks at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Chapmanville Regional High School’s homecoming parade is set for Friday, Oct. 15. Parade lineup will begin at noon at the old East Grade School property. CRHS and Chapmanville Middle students will dismiss at 11 a.m., and Chapmanville area elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. or as soon as buses arrive.
The CRHS Tigers will play against the Wayne Pioneers at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Chapmanville Football Field.