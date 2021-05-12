GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Dr. John P. Shock Jr. has established a scholarship at Glenville State College to help Logan County students.
The Dr. John P. Shock Jr. and Nancy Hall Shock Scholarship is designed to support students from Logan County or Gilmer County High School who are attending Glenville State College.
Scholarship recipients will be selected by GSC’s Scholarship Committee. Recipients will be students with financial need, with first priority going to students majoring in a medical-related field. The student must meet academic standards set forth by the scholarship committee. The award can be renewed for four years providing the student maintains a 3.0 GPA and continues to make satisfactory academic progress toward their degree.
After graduating from Glenville High School, Shock attended two years at Glenville State, from 1953 to 1955, at which time he was accepted to U.S. Military Academy, West Point, where he obtained his BS degree. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in comprehensive ophthalmology and retinal disease. A talented physician and surgeon, Shock holds three patents for surgical instruments he designed.
Nancy Hall Shock attended Glenville State for two years before later graduating from Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston). She taught in Logan County, West Virginia, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, schools while Shock was in medical school at Duke University.