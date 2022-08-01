Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Nordstrom Executive Q&A
Buy Now

Shoppers purchase their kids clothing at the Nordstrom flagship store in New York in 2021. West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12.

 Richard Drew | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended following a system outage that affected multiple state agencies, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

The new deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit to be used toward clothing or pieces to make clothing.

Recommended for you