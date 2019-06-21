HUNTINGTON - The West Virginia Governor's School for the Arts is a three-week program that kicked off this week at Marshall University.
Composed of 108 11th-graders from throughout the state, the program aims to provide a community for young artists, said Sherry Keffer, coordinator of Governor's Schools.
Each student participates in one of seven major disciplines, including acting, creative writing, instrumental music, studio art, vocal music, dance (ballet and modern) and digital art, including photo editing and the creation of virtual games. Students spend most of their time learning in their core area, but they also spend two hours a day discovering other sections during interdisciplinary studies.
"The mission is to provide a community of young artists from within the state to help them know that you can be an artist and still live in West Virginia," Keffer said. "And by having this community of artists, many times it's the first time that they've had a chance to learn and study with people who are as passionate about the arts as they are."
Maribea Barnes, dean of GSA, said the theme of GSA is collaboration and working with communities through art, and one way students will work together will be this Friday during a tape art mural creation at the Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
"Friday, in the evening, all of our entire GSA group will be doing a mural on the window," Barnes said. "So you'll be able to see that from the outside, and we will be starting that roughly at 8 p.m., and we'll be working all the way until 9:30. You'll be able to see it from the inside, but in the morning you'll have to wait for the light to see it on the outside."
Keffer said in order for students to be accepted into GSA, they must be sophomores in high school, have a 2.5 GPA and a recommendation from their principal. After this, students participate in an audition process. Applications are open to students in public, private or home schools.
"We started this two years ago - this is the second year we've done electronic auditions," Keffer said. "The performing students perform. They create a video and send the link to the teachers who will teach the class. Then he or she sets up a Skype interview with each student. So, the dancers dance to a set rubric, as do the instrumental music people, the vocalists and the actors. The artists who write or do digital art or who do studio art are submitted on an electronic portfolio."
July 6 is the last day for GSA, and the Sharing of the Arts also takes place on that day. Sharing of the Arts allows participants to showcase their work from GSA, with every discipline performing or displaying their artwork.
"It's a good accumulation of all of it at once," said Donald Laney, GSA's modern dance instructor.
Keffer said it is requested by the governor that GSA is free for students.
"When they leave here, many of them leave with a much greater respect for our state," Keffer said. "And so, as they grow into themselves, the stature of our state grows with them. Because they realize, even at this young age, what a gift they've been given."