STOLLINGS — The Ralph R. Willis School of Practical Nursing at Three Mile Curve in Stollings is conducting early registration for the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Entrance Exam.
Registration is for the class that begins in August 2020. A free initial TABE assessment needs to be completed before registration. Potential LPN students need to demonstrate proficiency in math and reading skills in the free TABE assessment to be eligible to test. Those needing to raise their scores are provided free instruction and can retake the TABE.
The school is administering the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) Assessment for the 2020 LPN program. The exam fee is $87 plus tax and payable online once the registration and initial free TABE assessment process is complete. Ongoing free instruction for the TEAS is available in regular Adult Education classes.
The next available TEAS testing dates are on Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 19. Other test dates will be available through April 2020.
For more information, call instructor Mike York at 304-752-4687, Ext. 4.