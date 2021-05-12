LOGAN — Outbreaks in schools and athletic teams have caused a recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in Logan County, according to health department administrator Steve Browning.
Since two weeks ago, on Tuesday, April 27, there have been 99 new cases of the virus added to the county’s overall count, with active cases hovering steadily in the 70s over the past week, reaching a recent high of 87 active cases in one day on Wednesday, May 5. From last Tuesday to the health department’s most recent numbers update on Monday, 39 new cases were recorded.
As of Monday, Logan County has 73 active cases of COVID-19, with five hospitalizations. Overall, there has been a total of 3,171 cases recorded since March 25, 2020, with 89 deaths and 3,009 individuals considered recovered.
When asked what has caused the recent spike in cases in the county, Browning said a large portion of the cases are school-aged individuals. He said outbreaks have specifically occurred in schools and athletic teams in the area. Per usual protocol, he did not name specific schools or teams.
An update on the Logan County Schools Facebook page dated Sunday, May 9, showed Logan High School to have one positive case. Two days prior to that on Friday, May 7, Logan County Schools announced three positive cases at Logan Middle School, one case at Chapmanville Regional High School and one case at Buffalo Elementary School.
Contract tracing for each of the cases was completed.
The county’s most recent death was a 66-year-old man, announced last week by Browning.
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, the Logan County Health Department can be contacted by calling 304-792-8630. Residents may also pre-register for a vaccine on the web at http://dhhr.wv.gov. Additionally, numerous local pharmacies and health facilities are providing both testing and vaccinations.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 6,780 active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, a decrease from last week’s count of 7,140. 258 of those were new cases received over the previous 24 hours, for a 5.46% daily positivity rate.
There have been 156,875 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,734 deaths. Five of those deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.
For vaccines, 735,375 total first doses have been administered, with 631,921 West Virginians fully vaccinated. Overall, there have been 1,561,480 total doses of vaccine received and allocated in West Virginia.