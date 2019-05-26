LOGAN - A total of 408 senior students from all three Logan County high schools walked across the stage last week to receive their diplomas and officially begin the next chapters in their young lives.
Chapmanville Regional High School was the first to hold its graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, with 172 seniors from CRHS given their diplomas. Representing the Class of 2019 as valedictorian was Ryan Michael Chafin.
The next school to hold its graduation was Man High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, with 90 seniors receiving their diplomas. Representing the Class of 2019 as valedictorian was Grace Anne Crosby.
Finally, Logan High School graduated 146 seniors during their ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday. LHS had two valedictorians this year: Daphney Akers and Kaylee Hall.
- Logan Banner