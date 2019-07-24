MOUNT GAY - There was a place for just about everyone at this year's S-Con at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The one-day gaming and pop culture convention was held Saturday at the Logan campus of SWVCTC in Mount Gay. This year marked the second year of the convention, which was extended this year from noon until 7 p.m.
People attending the convention were treated to an array of things to check out, including more than a dozen vendors selling comic books, games, home-crafted items and more; gaming competitions; cosplay; and an escape room and a theatrical production of "Alice in Wonderland Jr." put on by Southern Coalition for the Arts. Food and drink vendors, including Fat Boy Tacos, Smokin' Pit BBQ from Williamson and Tropical Sno, were also on hand.
Joe Linville, director of campus operations at SWVCTC, says S-Con is just one of the school's many efforts to stay involved with the community.
"It's great," Linville said. "We want to be a part of the community, and we feel like this is a way we can reach out and connect with the community because there's something here for the entire family to do."
Shaylee Collins and Adriana Collins both ran a vendor booth for their hand-made resin jewelry business, Wabi-Sabi Accessories. Both spoke highly of S-Con, saying the event is good for an area like Logan.
"Around here, especially in West Virginia, there's not many to showcase this kind of interest with video games and all that, and I think it's very good for the community, especially for vendors," Shaylee Collins said. "I really like it."
"I think it benefits the community by bringing a lot of people together who otherwise wouldn't meet up," Adriana Collins said. "Here in West Virginia, we don't have many events like this, so it's good that we do have some sometimes, and it's just a really good opportunity for people to get out this summer who normally wouldn't have otherwise."
Bobby Stotridge makes items out of power cord and sells them with his business, Southern Custom Power Cord Items.
"I think S-Con is a pretty good deal," Stotridge said. "You get a variety of stuff, you get gaming, you've got comics, power cord - power cord is used outdoors, stuff like that - so you've got a wide variety and it actually gives people something other to do other than possibly going to the movies or going bowling. Even though it's one time a year, it's actually getting bigger in other areas, so maybe it would grow to the point where everybody's, like, just going around just to see what the next one's going to do and make it better."
Attendees had nothing but positive things to say.
"I think it ties all of the arts together, plus it gives a little bit of the pop culture experience and just gives the community a place to come and see that they're not the only ones that love these art forms and these games, and they can find new friends and they can find new favorites on the games and the figures and the different forms of art," said Logan native and current Huntington resident Joey Nelson, who came dressed as his wrestling alter-ego, Chance Prophet.
"I think it's great because Logan usually doesn't get many things here, but whenever we do, people take advantage of it," said Jake Richardson, of Chapmanville. "I think it really helps the community come together for things like this, and it's really great to see all the people who are passionate about something go and meet other people and feel like they really belong in the community."
Jim Pajarillo of Williamson said the convention was great for kids to explore their interests.
"The toys now aren't limited to just kids, they're now adult collectibles," he said. "I think any time you have diversity in your entertainment options, it's a great thing for the town, for the community. We love seeing things like this; we love supporting things like this, WillCon and other shows. We all want to support each other to make sure shows like this keep going."
All proceeds from vendor fees went toward Southern's Foundation, which provides scholarships for students throughout the region.
To view a gallery of pictures from this year's S-Con, visit www.LoganBanner.com.
