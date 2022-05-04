In the May 10 primary election, two Republican candidates are vying for a chance to be their party’s general election nominee for West Virginia State Senate District 7.
Following redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, District 7 of the West Virginia State Senate now encompasses Lincoln, Boone and Logan counties and southern Kanawha County. The district is currently represented by Rupie Phillips (R-Logan), whose term ends 2024, and Dr. Ron Stollings (D-Boone), who is seeking re-election as his term is up at the end of this year.
Two Republican candidates, Mike Stuart and Chad McCormick, are running for the party’s nomination in the primary election on Tuesday, May 10. The winner will go on to face Stollings, who has held office for 16 years, in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Mike Stuart
Mike Stuart, of South Charleston (Alum Creek), served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia from January 2018 to February 2021.
“The greatest job I ever had in my life was serving as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia,” Stuart said. “I was nominated by President Trump. I was confirmed by the United States, including with the support of Senators Manchin and Capito.”
Before his nomination, Stuart was co-chairman of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in West Virginia and served as chairman of the state Republican Party from 2010 to 2012.
Stuart currently works as a corporate attorney for Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, a large national law firm headquartered in Cincinnati. He has a Juris Doctor from the Boston University School of Law, a bachelor’s in political science from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s in business administration from West Virginia University.
Stuart said he thinks the coal industry still has a long life ahead of it.
“That’s why when I hear people say that coal is the past, or coal is not a part of our future, I just think they’re wrong about it because I think our technology is going to find ways of making coal an abundantly clean resource,” Stuart said. “I grew up in a holler in Barbour County with a creek that ran orange from acid mine drainage. Today, that creek runs a green/blue, and it’s filled with trout and fish, and it’s as clean can be. The industry is far different today than it used to be.”
Stuart added that he is a strong supporter of drilling, fracking and mining, saying that he thinks that individuals and companies who push the “Green New Deal” agenda stand to make a lot of profits from forcing a switchover in energy industry dominance.
“I always thought that if our party, the Republican Party, would focus on working class people, that it would become the dominant party, and that’s what Donald Trump was so successful at achieving,” Stuart said.
After redistricting pulled Stuart into District 7, he said he wanted a shot at serving the areas it encompasses, which have been heavily economically impacted.
“There’s no district I’d rather represent in America. Why? Because I’m a fighter by nature,” Stuart said. “People know every now and then, I pick a good fight and when I think, the reason I ran is, I believe to the depth of my soul that the people, particularly, of Logan, Logan and Boone County need a fighter, and I think they need a bigger voice, a stronger voice, a tougher voice, that’s going to make sure that we get our fair share of the resources to rebuild, because keep in mind, it was Lincoln, Logan and Boone County that built West Virginia when the coal mine industry was going strong.”
Stuart said swathes of the district’s infrastructure is in disrepair. He said the state is working to fix primary roads, but others need attention.
“We are spending a lot of money trying to fix roads, but what we’re doing is fixing primary arteries,” Stuart said. “There are roads and bridges that are falling apart in places that I’ll represent, and we need, desperately, the resources. ...
“I’ve been through all the district,” Stuart said, “and what we need more than anything is we need to restore hope, and we need to make it clear that we’re not taking a seat at the little kid’s table — that we’re ready to stand up and assume what’s rightfully ours. We built this state, and we ought to be getting more resources and more help from the outside — national resources to help us rebuild.”
As a former U.S. Attorney, Stuart said he understands the drug epidemic and said the state needs to be tough on drug dealers, while giving second chances when appropriate. He said the counties within District 7 need long-term rehabilitation facilities.
Stuart said he is in favor of tightening the state’s ethics laws to make sure leaders who violate them actually get sent behind bars.
“When’s the last time you’ve ever heard of a politician violating the ethics laws and ever really getting in trouble? Stuart asked. “It doesn’t happen. We need to more honest about that whole thing.”
Stuart said he also used to deal with domestic violence cases on a daily basis, and said that the state’s laws on that matter need strengthened significantly.
“West Virginia’s domestic violence laws are so weak, you can beat your wife twice in West Virginia, and it’s a misdemeanor,” Stuart said. “That’s not OK, and we shouldn’t let that be the case.”
Other reforms Stuart advocates for are lobbyist reform and Public Service Commission reform. Stuart said the district needs regional athletic facilities, which he said will provide one way to help the health issues in the area, as well as bringing in more tourism dollars.
Chad McCormick
Chad McCormick, of Yawkey (Lincoln County), has been a maintenance man in a restaurant and a conductor with CSX for five years. He went on to work with Local 625 Pipefitters, but currently works for himself.
McCormick previously ran for Lincoln County assessor in 2020 as an independent.
“I ran as an independent and, from what I’ve been told, I got the most votes of any independent ever in Lincoln County,” McCormick said, “so I almost got it, but just didn’t quite make it. It just wasn’t in God’s plan, but this time, I just thought, why not try State Senate? I would love to be put in a position to work for the people, and I know that’s kind of a cliché thing, but it’s not for me. I’m not a politician. I grew up here in Lincoln, Boone and surrounding counties and everything, and I would just like to be put in a position where if, in some way, I can help the people of the counties by growing in business and education.”
McCormick said the district needs to figure out a way to get bigger businesses such as factories in the area.
“I hate to bring up past issues and everything, but I say since 2008 whenever coal was yanked out from under us, we’ve been in a downward spiral ever since,” McCormick said. “... I believe that that’s a lot of the reason why we have a lot of the poverty and drug issues and things of that nature in our areas right now because basically, idle hands, I mean … if we don’t have nothing to do, we’re going to find something to do and get into it whether it’s right or wrong and unfortunately, I believe that a lot of it is, I say, the wrong path.”
On education, McCormick said the state needs to have more skills-based curriculum, and that the Legislature needs help teachers out, including more pay.
“My wife, she was a school teacher here in Lincoln County for 22 years, and I have seen things firsthand of her having to bring supplies for the kids and things of that nature,” McCormick said, “To me, there is no reason for that. We pay good tax money for that kind of stuff, and there is no reason for our kids not to have everything available that they could possibly need, and be able to work with those kids to get them on the level that they need to be, whether it takes two or three teachers, or whatever it takes, you know. It’s about the education.”
On the drug crisis, McCormick said he is in favor of harsher punishments, such as a facility where offenders are hired out to work.
“I think that there needs to be put in place, and this is just from my perspective, to where it’s just not a slap on the wrist when it comes to these things and then they’re just set back out on the streets,” McCormick said. “Either harsher punishment or work out some kind of work farms or whatever you want to call it to where whenever these people are caught, they actually are put in … instead of our taxpayer money being spent out for three meals and a cot and a warm bed and everything, have these folks in an area to where if someone needs something done around their house or wherever it may be, then they can call down to this facility and hire, or have them bring out two or three people to work around their place. Make it to where we’re getting something out of it on both sides and it makes them think twice of actually going out there and creating these crimes and dealing with these drugs and everything.”
If elected, McCormick said he would act as a close watchdog of where the district’s tax money is going.
“If, for some reason, we’re not using that money to build up our local government and our counties and do things to better the people in some way, we need to figure out some way to get that money back to those people,” McCormick said. “I mean, the days of, you know, the ‘fat government’ or whatever you want to call it of wasteful spending and everything, that’s got to stop.”
McCormick said, if elected, he plans to be a transparent representative who is available to his constituents.
“I want to be as transparent as possible and try to answer everyone,” McCormick said. “I mean, obviously, if I can answer them, I’m going to answer them. If I don’t know the answer, I’m going to try to figure out the answer to the question. I mean, that’s the reason, I feel, personally, that if I get put in that position, people’s wanting me to find out, or at least be someone that they can contact to find out, the answers to their questions.”