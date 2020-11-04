CHARLESTON — Senate Finance Committee figures released Monday confirmed that state tax collections in October exceeded expectations, with total collections of $355.79 million topping projections by $21.28 million.
That was also $1.49 million higher than October 2019 collections of $354.3 million.
Gov. Jim Justice on Friday preemptively announced the October revenue figures with one day remaining in the month, claiming West Virginia’s economy is “the envy of the nation in many ways.”
Throughout the summer and fall, Justice administration officials have downplayed the impact of the infusion of nearly $3 billion of federal CARES Act funds into the state economy since April on state tax collections.
That includes $1,200 stimulus checks paid to most West Virginians, and 12 weeks of enhanced $600-a-week unemployment benefits received by many West Virginians.
For many West Virginians, that also includes five weeks of $400-a-week supplemental unemployment benefits paid through federal FEMA disaster funds, which were paid out retroactively in September.
According to figures compiled by the Senate Finance Committee, sales tax collections of $107.29 million exceeded projections by $3.89 million.
Because sales tax collections are remitted to the state a month late, October sales tax collections represent September sales transactions, when the FEMA money would have been in circulation statewide.
The other major pillar of state tax revenue, personal income taxes, also exceeded projections in October, coming in at $159.5 million.
That is $8.4 million better than projected, and $1.92 million above October 2019 collections.
For the first four months of the 2020-21 budget year, state revenue collections total $1.594 billion, creating a revenue surplus to date of $111.66 million.
Since June 2019, the Senate Finance Committee has released monthly state revenue reports, usually preemptively of the Justice administration, at a time when Justice was regularly holding news conferences to tout positive revenue numbers.