John didn’t realize it but when he added his son’s name to his small stock account, he made Tommy a joint owner. John didn’t work well with computers and needed help with keeping all of his records straight because he wasn’t seeing well any longer. He added his son for convenience’s sake.
John didn’t want to make his son his Power of Attorney agent. He thought he could continue to handle his own financial affairs.
His will had already included a provision that his stocks would be donated to his favorite nonprofit organization that had helped him and his family over the years. He had planned on doing that for a long time.
After John passed away, his stocks did not go to the nonprofit, but instead Tommy got them. Why didn’t the will work?
The names on the stock account determined ownership before and after John’s death. The will had no legal impact in that situation. John didn’t understand that. Plus Tommy could have liquidated any of the stocks for his own use any time.
Some types of accounts have a way to list a co-owner or other after-death beneficiary, such as life insurance, stocks, savings bonds and retirement accounts, which controls no matter what the person’s will says. That makes the account beneficiary form, account signature card, or co-owner form a very important document. It’s basically an equivalent of a will for those specific accounts.
Another risk of adding a child’s name to an account is that your account becomes subject to the child’s creditors.
For example, Mary added her daughter’s name to her checking account for convenience sake.
Not too long after, Anna, her daughter, was at fault in a catastrophic car accident. Anna’s assets, including Mary‘s checking account, can be used to pay the damages from the accident if the insurance coverage isn’t enough.
That wasn’t Mary‘s intention. She needs that money for her own living expenses, but the car accident changed all that simply because Anna’s name was on the account.
If Anna got a divorce or had to declare bankruptcy, that would likely mean that Mary’s checking account could be part of the asset division. That wasn’t Mary’s intention either.
How can Mary avoid these concerns? Change the account back to the original? Actually, Mary would need Anna’s agreement and signature to do that once Anna is on the account as a co-owner.
Transferring assets in avoidance of creditors is fraud and can carry a federal criminal penalty of up to four years in prison. West Virginia law also prohibits doing that.
Thanks to auto-pay plans, many utility bills can be handled automatically either by debit/credit card or by online banking. Once it’s all set up, the customer receives information about the billing amount before the payment is made. No checks are needed at all, so automatic payments can ease financial concerns.
Another simple option is to have Anna added to her account but only as an authorized signer. With that kind of account Anna could sign checks or endorse them for deposit, but she would not be a co-owner of the account. Also, Anna would not be liable for any overdrafts since she would not be an owner.
If needed at any point, Mary can revoke Anna’s authorized signer status.
Another possibility is to have a separate account that Anna could use for ongoing expenses. Mary could arrange for monthly transfers into that second account for the amounts needed. Mary’s main account would still not be accessible by Anna.
Some also consider setting up a checking account to pay the last bills only. They can put one child on the account as a “payable on death” beneficiary and discuss the expectation with the child that the money is being set aside that way to pay those last medical, household, funeral and living expenses.
Changing the ownership of an account can also mean one child may receive more from the estate than the others will.
As we need more help with our daily tasks, being aware of these types of financial issues and ways to resolve them can avoid unexpected problems.