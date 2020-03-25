LOGAN — The Loganwood senior veterans’ housing complex to be built in downtown Logan may be delayed due to an issue with the State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPO).
Before delivering his monthly report at the Logan City Council’s regular session Tuesday, March 17, Scott Beckett, who also serves as vice chairman of the Logan Housing Corporation, said the Loganwood project will likely be delayed “a little bit” after he received a letter from SHPO stating that the structure is under review because it could be in line-sight of a structure of historical significance.
At the March 4 meetings of the Logan County Housing Authority and Logan Housing Corporation, it was revealed that the Loganwood structure will be a three-story building with 32 apartment units, up from the original smaller scale plan of 18 units. During his recent update, Beckett said the building’s larger size has apparently raised a red flag with SHPO, and the organization will need to come in and photograph the area.
Beckett said the development could result in the size of the building being reduced some, as no concerns were brought to the table under its original, smaller plan.
Individuals in the city council meeting room were confused by Beckett’s news.
“What in the heck would they be viewing that’s historical?” asked city accountant Jeff Vallet. “The Hinchman House is gone, so that’s not it. My house is 100 years old, but it’s hysterical, not historical.”
Loganwood will be built on a piece of property on Hudgins Street not far from the lot the Hinchman House once stood, the structure Vallet referred to. The house burned in 1976. Other notable structures nearby include the Logan Post Office, built in 1937 as part of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, and the Logan Corporation building.
Beckett noted that SHPO may also be wanting to change the design of the building plan slightly to match the other existing buildings downtown much like the West Virginia State Building built in 2013.
The Loganwood apartments will come at a cost of nearly $6.5 million. The anticipated completion date as of March 4 was March 1, 2022, with all units leased by September 2022.