Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Officials with seven Logan County fire departments put their pen to the paper to commit to the county’s new fire levy allowable expenditures policy during the Logan County Commission’s last regularly scheduled meeting of the year on Friday, Dec. 16.

The fire departments of Cora, Lake, Town of Man, Buffalo Creek, Chapmanville, Henlawson, and Verdunville all officially signed on to the policy after the commission voted unanimously to approve an addendum to the policy which includes several requests from department heads. The requests, which were outlined at the commission’s previous meeting on Dec. 5, were drafted during a joint meeting by the county’s fire department chiefs and includes the following:

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you