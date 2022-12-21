Officials from seven of 12 Logan County fire departments signed on to the commission’s new allowable expenditures policy on Friday, Dec. 16. Standing, from left, are Cora Chief Ralph Brown, Lake Chief Mike Aleshire, Town of Man Chief Bill Weese, Buffalo Creek Chief Michael Compton, Chapmanville Assistant Chief Devin Perry, Henlawson Chief Bernard Maynard, and Verdunville Chief Windell Hunter. Seated, from left, are county commissioners Danny Godby, Diana Barnette, and Danny Ellis.
LOGAN — Officials with seven Logan County fire departments put their pen to the paper to commit to the county’s new fire levy allowable expenditures policy during the Logan County Commission’s last regularly scheduled meeting of the year on Friday, Dec. 16.
The fire departments of Cora, Lake, Town of Man, Buffalo Creek, Chapmanville, Henlawson, and Verdunville all officially signed on to the policy after the commission voted unanimously to approve an addendum to the policy which includes several requests from department heads. The requests, which were outlined at the commission’s previous meeting on Dec. 5, were drafted during a joint meeting by the county’s fire department chiefs and includes the following:
A $4,000 cap on recruitment and retention efforts
A $100 per event cap on rehabilitation related events
Removal of a $50 per month cap on drinking water and to add that to the rehabilitation section instead
Adding the state code’s section on insurance policies to the county policy
Raising the cap on fire prevention education programs from $500 to $1,000
Adding training expenses to the state’s per diem rate
Allowance of a dispatch app
A $2,000 yearly cap on fire uniforms
Town of Man Fire Department Chief Bill Weese said he expects the remaining fire departments who were not present at the commission meeting to eventually sign on also.
“We had seven fire chiefs who were able to attend the meeting,” Weese said. “We had four more who were unable to attend because of work or other problems, but you know, we’re all … those guys are in agreement to sign the agreement. There’s a couple questions maybe, but that’s something we can iron out later. The agreement, more or less, it’s something that is showing the commitment of the fire departments and the county commission on making sure that we’re transparent on our spending.”
The commission also established a new three-member advisory board to communicate periodically with commissioners about finances. Three members were appointed to serve terms on a rotating basis — Scott Beckett from the City of Logan for a three-year term, Weese for a two-year term, and Steve Hepler from Cora for a one-year term.
“We’re trying to make changes on how the county money is given to the fire departments and what is allowable,” Weese said. “There’s been things I’m sure that we’ve missed and I’m sure there’s things that the county commission has missed, and we wanted a board that could meet and more and less be advisors to the county commission whenever they have questions.”