LOGAN — Logan County Schools Director of Operational Support Mark Adkins recently provided members of the county board of education another update on several ongoing facility projects.
During the Logan County Board of Education’s regular session Tuesday, Aug. 25, Adkins began the update with schools from the Man area, beginning with Buffalo Elementary, which he said has completed the project to install new kitchen equipment. Verdunville Elementary and Chapmanville Primary are the next schools for kitchen upgrades.
Next, he said Man High School’s new football stadium scoreboard is expected to be delivered Sept. 10.
Thrasher Group, the architects for both the Man High School locker room project and the Logan High School wrestling/weight/locker room project, opened bids for those projects on Aug. 28. The timelines for the projects will be set after the contractor is hired.
At Logan High School, the district is awaiting AEP to supply power to the new buildings, which is expected at any time.
Logan High School also has a project to install a new VOIP-based phone system, and according to Lisa Teeters, director of school improvement and technology integration, that project is planned to be expanded to the other two high schools as well.
The electrical department also added four new LED lights to the press box area of the football stadium as an added safety measure for those walking the track in dark hours. Adkins said additional lights will be added in the future.
The new gym floor at Omar Elementary is completed. Cincinnati Flooring has the district on schedule for September to refinish the middle school basketball courts at a cost of $25,000 per court.
New flooring has replaced bad flooring at the auxiliary gym (old Aracoma High gym) and as of the time of Adkins’ presentation, the only remaining aspect of this project was sanding and coating of the new floor. That project was scheduled to be completed by the weekend, Adkins said.
Hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers are being installed in each school. Those projects are set to be completed by Friday, Sept. 4.
New boards have been put over the doors at the old Crooked Creek School. After that property is appraised, the LCBOE will explore its options of what to do with it.
The HVAC systems in each school are being inspected and cleaned by the district’s electrical department.
