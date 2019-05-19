By RICK STEELHAMMER
HD Media
Two roads and several trails popular with visitors to the New River Gorge National River are closed for months of repair work, as the peak visitation period for the 72,808-acre unit of the National Park Service approaches.
Fayette Station Road - always a memorable drive for kayakers, whitewater rafting customers and other New River Gorge National River visitors - will be closed on its south end through July and require extra care to negotiate.
The narrow, twisting road that descends and ascends the walls of the Gorge from each rim and crosses the New River at the base of the canyon has been closed since April 15 on its south end, and will remain so at least through July.
Paddlers, anglers, hikers and bikers will still be able to access the National Park Service's Fayette Station stream access facility on the south shore, or Fayetteville side, of the New River near Fayette Station Bridge by traveling the north end of the road, which has temporarily reverted to a two-way traffic pattern. A traffic light will control passage of traffic over Fayette Station Bridge.
Bikes and pedestrians, as well as vehicles, are banned from traveling on the section of the road closed for construction. It extends from a point just uphill of the Fayette Station stream access site to a point near the Bridge Trail trailhead, about one mile north of the intersection of U.S. 19 and state Secondary Route 82.
The road work now underway includes slip repairs, widening and paving.
Park officials urge those traveling the road to be aware that congestion is heaviest between 2 and 6 p.m. each day and to drive defensively while the challenging two-way traffic pattern is in effect.
Along with Fayette Station Road being closed, the Kaymoor Trail has also been closed from its trailhead near the bottom of Fayette Station road to its intersection with Kaymoor Miners Trail, due to the presence of an unstable slope on a hillside above it. The closure will remain in effect indefinitely.
Keeneys Creek Road from Winona to the remnants of the Henry Ford-founded coal camp of Nuttalburg will remain closed for repairs through the end of the year, due to extensive rock slides. Nearby 6.5-mile Keeneys Creek Rail Trail has also been closed to accommodate flood repairs.