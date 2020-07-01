LOGAN -- Jeanette Sexton has been named of chief nursing officer (CNO) at Logan Regional Medical Center, according to a news release. Sexton was recently promoted to the new leadership position after serving as director of Women’s Services and Pediatrics at LRMC since April of last year.
“We are proud to see Jeanette step into this important leadership role within our hospital,” said Simon Ratliff, chief executive officer of LRMC. “She is an exemplary nursing leader with a tremendous amount of clinical experience and expertise. Her commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that she does, and I know that she will help us further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Prior to joining LRMC, Sexton served as assistant chief nursing officer at Pikeville Medical Center, where she also served in other nursing leadership positions throughout the hospital.
Sexton is pursuing a master's in nursing administration from Aspen University (Denver, Colorado), where she also holds a bachelor of science in nursing. She also received her associate of science in nursing from University of Pikeville.
“Logan Regional Medical Center is such an important part of this community,” Sexton said, “and I am really excited to take on this new role. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that already exists and helping the leadership team look for even more ways to improve the overall health and well-being of this community.”